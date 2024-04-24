Ford Motor Company has disclosed earnings for the first quarter, showing a decrease compared to the previous year, yet still surpassing Wall Street’s estimations.In the first quarter, the company’s earnings amounted to approximately $1.33 billion, or 33 cents per share. Comparatively, in the previous year’s first quarter, earnings were at $1.76 billion, or 44 cents per share.After excluding certain items, Ford’s adjusted earnings are about $1.99 billion, or 49 cents per share for the period. The average prediction by analysts was that the company would earn 42 cents per share. These figures are compiled by Thomson Reuters, with analysts’ estimates often excluding special items.For the quarter, Ford’s revenue rose by 3.2%, from $41.47 billion the previous year to $42.78 billion this year.To highlight Ford’s earnings, particularly from a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) perspective:- The earnings for Q1 are approximately $1.33 billion, compared to $1.76 billion in the previous year.- The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 are 33 cents, compared to 44 cents in the previous year.- The revenue for Q1 is approximately $42.78 billion, compared to $41.47 billion in the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com