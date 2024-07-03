Ford experienced a near 1% increase in sales during the second quarter compared to the same period last year, driven by a 5% rise in truck sales and a significant 27% growth in car sales.Truck sales, including both pickups and vans, totaled 308,920 vehicles for the quarter, marking a 4.5% increase from 295,602 vehicles in the previous year. This performance is Ford’s best for second-quarter truck sales since 2019.In contrast, sales of SUVs declined by 5.3%, dropping to 213,393 units from 225,299 units the previous year. However, the cars segment showed robust growth, with a 27.7% increase, rising to 13,737 units from 10,761 units.Electric vehicle sales surged by 61% to a total of 23,957 units in the second quarter. The automaker noted that its Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning models are attracting customers from other brands, with 62% of F-150 Lightning and 54% of Mustang Mach-E sales being new to Ford.Additionally, hybrid vehicle sales reached 53,822 units, representing a 56% increase and setting a new quarterly sales record for Ford since it introduced hybrid models over 20 years ago.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com