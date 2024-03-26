The automobile titan, Ford Motor Company, has recently disclosed their partnership with Allego N.V., aiming to offer ultra-fast charging facilities for Ford’s Electric Vehicle (EV) customers throughout Europe.Ford has accentuated that Allego’s charging stations, capable of delivering an impressive 400 kW charging, will be accessible at Ford dealerships.Oliver Adrian, Ford’s European Manager for Charging & Energy Strategy and Go-to Market, highlighted, “The innovative high-power charging stations will be integrated within the BlueOval Charge Network – Ford’s public charging service. This not only allows drivers to use and pay for charging at over 600,000 charging points in Europe but also offers the considerable benefit of Plug & Charge technology at Allego charging stations. This means fast and secure charging is achievable without the necessity for an app or RFID card.”As of the current situation, Ford’s shares are trading at $12.86, indicating a slight decrease of 0.31 percent in the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com