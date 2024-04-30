In March 2024, Turkey experienced a 7.03% decrease in foreign arrivals compared to the same month a year ago. The current indicator for foreign arrivals reached 15.65%, down from the previous month’s 22.68% in February 2024. The data, updated on April 30, 2024, reveals a significant decline in international visitors to Turkey amidst ongoing global uncertainties. The Year-over-Year comparison highlights the challenges faced by the tourism sector in Turkey as it navigates through changing travel trends and economic conditions. Stakeholders in the tourism industry will need to closely monitor these developments as they adapt their strategies to attract visitors and stimulate growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com