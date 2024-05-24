Foreign arrivals to Turkey experienced a notable decrease in April 2024, reaching an indicator of 8.70%, down from 15.65% in March 2024. This data, updated on 24 May 2024, showcases a substantial downturn in visitor numbers when comparing the same months year-over-year.The month of April’s indicator saw a near half reduction when compared to March, reflecting broader economic or geopolitical impacts affecting tourism. This trend indicates a worrisome shift for Turkey’s tourism sector, which relies heavily on international visitors for economic sustenance. The previous month’s figures showed a considerably more robust increase, which now appears to have been significantly dampened.Analysts will likely scrutinize these results to understand the root causes of this abrupt change and to predict future trends in Turkey’s tourism landscape. The data serves as a crucial indicator for stakeholders in the travel and hospitality industries, as ongoing fluctuations can have far-reaching implications for business strategies and economic forecasts in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com