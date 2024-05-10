In a shocking turn of events, data updated on May 9, 2024, has revealed that foreign bonds buying in Japan has taken a sharp nosedive. The previous indicator, which stood at 664.1B, has plummeted to -1013.0B in a significant downturn. This unexpected drop indicates a major shift in the investment landscape in Japan, raising concerns among financial analysts and investors alike. The sudden negative value suggests a substantial divestment from foreign bonds in Japan, highlighting potential economic challenges and uncertainties in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com