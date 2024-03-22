In the latest data update on March 21, 2024, it was revealed that foreign investments in Japanese stocks took a sharp nosedive, reaching -1461.6 billion yen. This significant drop marks a stark contrast to the previous indicator, which was at 376.6 billion yen. The drastic swing in foreign investments raises concerns about the confidence of international investors in the Japanese stock market. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to determine the underlying factors contributing to this negative trend. The data update has sparked discussions in the financial community about the potential impact on Japan’s economy and the broader implications for global market stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com