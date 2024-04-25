In a surprising turn of events, foreign investments in Japanese stocks have taken a steep nosedive, reaching a record -492.4 billion yen. This significant drop follows the previous indicator, which had reached a positive 1740 billion yen. The sudden change has sent shockwaves through the financial markets, leaving investors puzzled about the future of Japanese stocks.This unexpected downturn in foreign investments raises concerns about the stability of the Japanese stock market and its attractiveness to international investors. The latest data update on 24th April 2024 indicates a rapid shift in sentiment towards Japanese stocks, prompting experts to closely monitor the unfolding situation. As global economic conditions continue to fluctuate, the impact of this sharp decline in foreign investments on the overall market remains to be seen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com