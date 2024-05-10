Foreign investments in Japanese stocks have seen a significant positive shift as the latest data reveals a surge of 762.6 billion yen. The previous indicator had shown a decrease of 493.8 billion yen, but the most recent update now stands at 268.8 billion yen. This turnaround demonstrates renewed confidence and interest from international investors in the Japanese stock market. As of the data updated on May 9, 2024, this upswing signals a potential uptick in foreign capital inflows into Japan, which could have a positive impact on the country’s economy and stock market performance moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com