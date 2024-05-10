Foreign investments in Japanese stocks have experienced a substantial turnaround as the latest data reveals a positive trend. The previous indicator, which stood at a negative figure of -493.8 billion, has now surged to a positive 268.8 billion. This significant increase is a promising sign for the Japanese stock market. The data was last updated on May 9, 2024, indicating a recent shift in investor sentiment towards Japanese equities. This influx of foreign investments could potentially boost the country’s economy and contribute to the growth of its stock market in the coming months. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving financial development.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com