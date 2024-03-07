Foreign investments in Japanese stocks have experienced a significant surge, reaching 283.9 billion yen. This sharp increase comes after the previous indicator had shown a decline of 206.3 billion yen. Investors are showing a renewed interest in Japanese stocks, contributing to the positive growth in foreign investment. The data was last updated on March 6, 2024, indicating a recent uptick in foreign capital flowing into the Japanese stock market. This influx of investments highlights growing confidence in Japan’s economy and provides a boost to the country’s financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
