In a remarkable turnaround, foreign investments in Japanese stocks surged to 80.0 billion yen as of June 19, 2024. This marks a substantial improvement from the previous indicator, which had shown a negative balance of -346.2 billion yen.The shift signals renewed confidence among international investors in the Japanese market. Analysts suggest that recent economic policies and favorable global market conditions may have contributed to this positive trend. The influx of foreign capital is expected to bolster the Japanese economy and provide a much-needed boost to various sectors.Investors will be closely monitoring upcoming fiscal policies and corporate earnings reports to gauge whether this upward trend in foreign investments will continue. For now, the current indicator reflects a significant and promising development for Japan’s financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com