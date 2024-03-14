Japan has seen a significant increase in foreign investments in its stocks, with the latest data indicating a surge to 376.6 billion yen. This marks a substantial rise from the previous recorded figure of 283.7 billion yen, showcasing growing confidence among international investors in the Japanese market. The updated data, as of March 13, 2024, highlights the continued interest in Japanese stocks and suggests a positive outlook for the country’s economy. With foreign investments on the rise, Japan could potentially experience further economic growth and development in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com