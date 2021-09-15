The forex broker Amana Capital UK has seen a considerable jump in funded accounts for 2020 No less than 412 accounts were funded in the year with 129 new accounts were opened. Although Amana Capital saw a decline in revenue and turned a loss, the number of funded accounts increased by a huge margin. The … Continued
The post Forex Broker News: Amana Capital UK Increases Funded Accounts appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Forex Broker News: Amana Capital UK Increases Funded Accounts - September 15, 2021
- GBP/USD on a Bullish Mode at 1.3824 amid Upbeat UK CPI Figures - September 15, 2021
- NASDAQ Price Prediction: Back To Bullish After Inflation Fears Recede - September 15, 2021