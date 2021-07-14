It’s been a tough financial year for forex broker ATEOS Capital Group UK Limited. The wholly-owned subsidiary of Australian broker ATEOS Capital Group saw its turnover slump by more than 50%. Results published for the financial year ending March 2021 saw a total turnover of just £863,726 reported. That’s a slump of more than 54% […] The post Forex Broker News: ATEOS UK Reports Break Even Results For FY2021 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
