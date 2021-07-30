The UK-based forex broker AT Global Markets UK Limited (ATFX UK) had an excellent year in 2020 with revenue surging by well over 35%. The results filed with Companies House and which were for the period ending October 31 2020 also showed a considerable jump in trading volume. The forex broker generated a turnover of […] The post Forex Broker News: ATFX Revenue Surges In FY2020 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Forex Broker News: ATFX Revenue Surges In FY2020 - July 30, 2021
- FTSE Price Forecast: A Slow Decline On The Cards? - July 30, 2021
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy AUD/JPY – 30 July 2021 - July 30, 2021