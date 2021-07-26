The UK based forex broker FXCM UK registered an impressive performance in its 2020 results to register an impressive $4.9million profit. This is an astonishing turnaround from 2019 where the company registered a loss of $1.2 million. This means an impressive turnaround of almost 520%. Forex Capital Markets Limited which is regulated by the FCA […] The post Forex Broker News: FXCM UK Registers Jump In Profit in 2020 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story