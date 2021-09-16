Forex Broker News: IG Group Q1 Revenue For FY22 On The Increase

Forex Broker IG Group Reports £221.7 Million In Revenue For Q1 2022 Strong Revenues For The Group As It Begins The Financial Year On A High Note Revenue is Up By 6% When Compared to Q1 2021. The forex broker IG Group which is a leading global financial services provider recently released its financial statements … Continued
