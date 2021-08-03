It’s been a rosy year for the forex broker IG Markets and its sister subsidiary IG Index who posted strong financial results for the year ending May 31 2021. Both subsidiaries of the IG Group posted a huge increase in business which is in line with the group’s overall performance that was reported earlier. IG […] The post Forex Broker News: IG Markets and Index With Strong FY2021 Results appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story