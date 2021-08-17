Forex Broker News: Plus500 Posts Net Income Of $165mn For H1

Forex Broker Plus500 Reports Impressive Net Income of $165 million for first six months of the year Broker repurchased $25 million worth of its shares in the past two quarters. Plus500 puts aside $12.5mn for Share Buyback It’s been a rosy first half of 2021 for London-listed forex broker Plus500 (LON:PLUS). According to its interim … Continued
