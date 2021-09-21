Forex Broker News: Samtrade FX To Sponsor La Liga side Valencia CF

The ongoing football sponsorship spree continues with Forex Broker Samtrade FX now signing a deal with top Spanish La Liga side Valencia CF. Deal inked for three years with broker’s logo to be present on the broker on the back of the team’s shirts. The agreement will also allow the forex broker to advertise on … Continued
