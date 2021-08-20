Forex Broker Saxo Bank’s Operating Revenue Jumps To DKK 2.4 Billion for first half of 2021 Net profit for the group is also up to DKK 512 million for the same period. Record number of 159,000 new clients for the Danish forex broker and bank It’s been an excellent first six months of the year … Continued

The post Forex Broker News: Saxo Bank Operating Revenue Jumps In H121 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story