The US based forex broker has set up a service in the Australian continent with over 360,000 new clients already Stakeshop PTY Ltd has launched its AUD 3 ($2) brokerage which is expected to disrupt the brokerage market considerably in Australia Reuters report that Stakeshop will be listing stocks on local exchanges with the discounted … Continued
The post Forex Broker News: Stakeshop Sets Up Brokerage Service In Australia appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Forex Broker News: Stakeshop Sets Up Brokerage Service In Australia - September 14, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Trade the range with XAU/USD above $1,783 - September 14, 2021
- NZD/USD Standstill at 0.7104: NZD Current Account Ahead - September 13, 2021