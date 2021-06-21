Forex trading outlook for NZD/USD applauds the rally but sees it built on weak foundations, with profit taking on DXY a key driver. NZD/USD appears to have ended its downside movement and now it could climb higher as the DXY has stepped back. The US Dollar Index has slipped lower after its stellar rally at […] The post Forex Trading Outlook: NZD/USD Correction Seems Complete appeared first on Forex Crunch.
