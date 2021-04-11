The US economy continues to show signs of recovery, but the Fed squashed any expectations of tapering QE in the near future, saying that the economy required continuing support. PMIs in Europe and the UK showed improvement in March. German and eurozone Service PMIs were a bit higher than expected, with readings of 51.5 and […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook April 12-16 – Fed stays dovish, euro recovers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story