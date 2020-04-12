The global economy has been ravaged by the CORVID-19 virus, and investors are braced for contraction in China’s GDP and U.S. retail sales. As well, analysts are projecting dismal employment data out of Australia and the United States. Canadian employment numbers were a disaster last week. The economy lost over 1.01 million jobs in March, […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook April 13-17 – As Turmoil Continues, Investors Brace for Disturbing Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story