The Covid-19 outbreak continues to create havoc with the global economy, as lockdowns across the world has resulted have paralyzed the major economies. We’ll get a look at inflation and employment reports in the UK as well as the U.S. Manufacturing PMI. China’s economy contracted by 6.8% in Q1, compared to a gain of 6.0% […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook April 20-24 – COVID-19 Sends Global Economy into Full Retreat appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story