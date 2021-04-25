Major economies showing signs of recovery as vaccine rollout programs continue to accelerate. The Bank of Canada tapered its QE, while the ECB stood pat. This week the Federal Reserve holds a policy decision, while the US and Germany release GDP for the first quarter. Last week’s ECB policy meeting was described as “a meeting […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook April 26-30 – FOMC meeting, GDP reports eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story