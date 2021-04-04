The US recovery continues to gain traction, while the eurozone has been struggling, hampered by a sluggish vaccine rollout. German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook April 5-9 – Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story