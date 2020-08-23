The upcoming week will see the UK and the eurozone release consumer inflation data. As well, Japan releases GDP for the second quarter. In the Eurozone, CPI was revised to 0.4%, up a notch from 0.3%. The core reading came in at 1.2%, confirming the initial read. British inflation levels moved higher in July. Consumer […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Aug. 24-28 – Japanese GDP slides, Fed minutes express concern appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story