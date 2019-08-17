Global markets struggled as signs of an upcoming recession grew. The next moves depend on the Federal Reserve, with the FOMC minutes and Chair Jerome Powell´s speech standing out. Here the highlights for the next week. The German economy contracted and may be entering a recession. Chinese industrial production growth grew at the slowest since […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook August 19-23 – All eyes on Powell appeared first on Forex Crunch.
