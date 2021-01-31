The resurgence of Covid-19 continues to hammer economic growth across the major economies. The eurozone is struggling, while in the US, a dovish Fed and plans for massive stimulus could spell a bumpy road for the US dollar. This week’s key releases are eurozone GDP and US employment. German GDP in Q4 slowed to just […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Feb. 1-5 – Fed stays dovish, Covid woes continue appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story