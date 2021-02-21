The US dollar rally earlier this year has taken a pause, as other major currencies have made inroads against the US currency. Economic growth remains muted in the developed economies, although inflationary pressures have been increasing in Europe and in the US. This week’s highlights include US GDP and Eurozone inflation reports. Eurozone GDP came in […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Feb. 22-26 – appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story