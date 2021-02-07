US nonfarm payrolls posted a paltry gain, pointing to a slow recovery for the world’s largest economy. With the resurgence in Covid-19, economic conditions across the major economies are difficult. This week’s focus is on inflation in the US and Germany, and GDP in the UK. Eurozone inflation was unexpectedly strong in January. Headline inflation […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Feb. 8-12 – Dismal US Nonfarm Payrolls points to slow recovery appeared first on Forex Crunch.

