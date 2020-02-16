Federal Reserve Chair Powell testified before Congress last week and signaled that the Fed would not be raising rates in the near future. Still, with no signs that the coronavirus will be contained anytime soon, Fed members may have to reconsider. The calendar features consumer inflation and spending data in the U.K. and Canada, as well […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook February 17-21 – Focus on Consumer Releases, Central Bank Minutes appeared first on Forex Crunch.
