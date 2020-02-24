The Federal Reserve minutes from the January meeting indicated that the Fed does not plan to trim interest rates in the near future. Policymakers noted their concern with the coronavirus, stating that “the threat of the coronavirus, in addition to its human toll, had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook, which […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook February 24-28 – Corona Weighing on Risk Appetite, Investors Await U.S. GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story