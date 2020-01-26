The coronavirus scare gripped markets and boosted the safe-haven dollar and yen. Will they continue higher? The calendar features rate decisions in the US and in the UK, as well as other top events. Here the highlights for the upcoming week. At the time of writing, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook January 27-31 – Coronavirus, Fed, and BOE in focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story