The upcoming week features GDP and inflation numbers. US second-quarter growth will be in focus, with analysts expecting a drop of some 35%. If this forecast is accurate, we could see some significant volatility late next week. EU leaders defied many of the naysayers after marathon talks, hammered out a deal with regard to the […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook July 27-31 – Will US GDP be a disaster? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story