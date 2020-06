Global economic conditions remain severe, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh heavily on the major economies, which are reporting declines in economic growth. With no end in sight to the virus, the economic misery is expected to continue for some time yet. In the UK, April GDP was in free-fall, with a huge drop […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook June 15-19 – GDPs Head South as Major Economies Flounder appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story