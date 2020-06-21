Central banks were in focus last week, as policymakers continue to monitor the effects of Corvid-19. Employment numbers have been awful, reflecting the severe economic conditions. All eyes are on the U.S. GDP report for Q1, with analysts bracing for a sharp decline of 5.0 percent. In a widely expected move, the Bank of England […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook June 22-26 – PMIs and U.S. GDP in Spotlight appeared first on Forex Crunch.
