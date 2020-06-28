The major economies continue to struggle with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 virus, but there are signs of recovery in the manufacturing and service sector and employment numbers have also improved. Across the eurozone and in the UK, Manufacturing and Services PMIs accelerated in June. The ECB published the minutes of its last policy […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook June 29-July 3 – Economic Woes Continue but Some Signs of Relief appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story