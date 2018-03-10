The US dollar had a mixed week amid hopes for peace in the Korean peninsula, fears of trade wars and also a mixed jobs report. What’s next?. Markets will be digesting the latest news from a busy week before focusing on US inflation. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week. The US Non-Farm Payrolls […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook – Mar. 12-16 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
