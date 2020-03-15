The Federal Reserve cut rates earlier on Sunday, in a coordinated move with other central banks to reduce rates to 0.25%. Looking ahead, the UK and Australia will release key employment reports, while the eurozone and Germany will publish inflation numbers. The coronavirus continues to spread, leaving much of Western Europe under lockdown. This has […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook March 16-20 – Fed, Central Banks Lower Rates to Boost Ailing Global Economy appeared first on Forex Crunch.
