The Federal Reserve reiterated its dovish stance, but the US still enjoyed a strong week, as US yields remain high. The eurozone manufacturing sector remains a bright spot, as PMIs pointed to accelerated growth in Germany, France and the eurozone. German Manufacturing PMI stood at with a sharp reading of 66.6, up from 60.4 previously. […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook March 29-April 2 – US shows strong numbers, Fed stays dovish appeared first on Forex Crunch.

