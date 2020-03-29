The CORVID-19 outbreak has paralyzed the global economy and led to sharp volatility in the currency markets. In the upcoming week, we’ll get a look at manufacturing PMIs in China and the U.S, British GDP as well as U.S. nonfarm payrolls. The Bank of Canada slashed rates from 0.75% to 0.25%, as major central banks […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook March 30-April 3 – Will U.S. Dollar Rebound After Rough Week? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

