Forex Weekly Outlook March 9-13 – German and U.S. Inflation, ECB Rate Decision in Focus

With the markets still buzzing over the deep rate cut by the Federal Reserve, investors will be keeping an eye on the ECB policy meeting this week. We'll also get a look at eurozone GDP and German inflation. The UK will release monthly GDP and the annual budget, while the U.S. publishes consumer inflation reports.

