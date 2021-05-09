The BoE responded to stronger economic conditions and slowed the pace of its QE programme at its policy meeting. Employment numbers in Canada and the US nonfarm payrolls were far short of expectations. Is the US recovery sputtering? This week’s inflation and retail sales numbers may help provide an answer. In the eurozone, manufacturing continues […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook May 10-14 – UK GDP, US Retail Sales in focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.

