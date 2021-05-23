The US and UK continue to show strong numbers, while the eurozone is lagging behind. The upcoming week is light on data, with a focus on GDP reports out of the US and Germany. Eurozone GDP contracted by 1.8% in Q1, after an identical drop in the fourth quarter. This points to an economy that […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook May 24-28 – US, German GDP eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story