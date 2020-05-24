Economic numbers remain soft, as the major economies try to regain their footing. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a severe economic collapse, but lockdown measures are starting to be lifted, raising hopes of an economic recovery. German and eurozone PMIs climbed higher in May, pointing to an improvement in the manufacturing and services sectors. Still […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook May 25-29 – Investors Brace for Weak U.S., German GDPs appeared first on Forex Crunch.
