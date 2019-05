US-Sino trade wars continued dominating the scene and also Theresa May’s resignation was in the limelight. Will the mood improve? After markets digest the results of the European elections, US GDP, Canada’s rate decision and other events will move markets. Here the highlights for the next week. Tensions between the US and China focused on […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook May 27-31 – Trade wars continue, and watch US GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story